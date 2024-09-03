To the Editor:

A hit dog hollers.

For MAGAs like James Labruno to complain about Democrats sowing discord is rich considering that is what Trump has been doing ever since he rode down the golden elevator at one of his tacky properties in 2015.

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it just like their thin-skinned leader.

The fact that Republicans have nominated an old, incompetent, unfit, election-denying insurrectionist to be their nominee for president tells you all you need to know about the state of the Republican Party.

Can anyone really believe that Trump could have the mental capacities to be president at 82 years old?

His sharp mental decline is painfully obvious at his present age of 78, never mind in four years.

Being a life-long, sane, non-MAGA Republican I cannot bring myself to vote for someone that is so woefully unfit to be president.

Don Pajak

Lady Lake