87.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
type here...

Trump is complicit in deaths of American soldiers in Afghanistan

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

It is the height of hypocrisy to blame Biden alone for the deaths of 13 American soldiers at Abbey Gate in Afghanistan. Trump invited the Taliban leaders to Camp David for peace talks. Those leaders plotted the attack.
Trump also released 5,000 of their most vicious fighters to fight again. Their goal was to kill Americans. Instead of fighting them, Trump caved. Going to Arlington National Cemetery for political reasons and blaming Biden alone for the 13 deaths is hypocritical. Trump bears some responsibility for releasing 5,000 Taliban fighters knowing that it put Americans in jeopardy
I stood on the Main street of Jackson, Wyoming when Rylee McCollum was returned to his pregnant wife and his family. People quietly stood with hands over their hearts and flags in their hands. There were no Republicans or Democrats. Just mourning Americans. Rylee and his fellow soldiers should not be used for political purposes. There is plenty of blame to go around. Quit blaming Biden alone.

Diane Yates
Village of Virginia Trace

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a harsh assessment of the MAGA followers and their leader.

Some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives

A Village of Rio Grande resident writes that the American voters cannot elect cowards intent on removing God for our daily lives.

Residents must be responsible on multi-modal paths

A Village of St. Catherine resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends resident have a responsibility to use the multi-modal paths in a safe manner.

Hey Bob Collins, I have a brain!

A Village of Fenney resident responds to a previous letter writer who asked,”How could anyone with a brain support Kamala Harris?”

Photos