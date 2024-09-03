92.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 3, 2024
Village Squares group ready to welcome dancers in Wildwood

By Staff Report
Comments

The Village Squares group is ready to welcome dancers in Wildwood.

The square dancing group from The Villages will begin welcoming dancers this month at the Wildwood Community Center.

Lessons will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 and continue through Dec. 16.

This would make square dancing available to everyone who wanted to participate in the activity, not just Villagers,” said Villager Judy Mason, president of the Village Squares.  

The caller/instructor will be Dave Vierira.

Those interested can register at www.wildwood-fl.gov or call (352) 461-0134. For more information, contact Mason at jem39ish@gmail.com

