Villager’s daughter’s mental competency questioned in theft case

A daughter charged with stealing a Villager’s pickup truck has had questions raised about her mental competency.

Wendi Sue Alvir, 38, has been charged with stealing a pickup that is owned by her father, who lives on McLaughlin Terrace in the Village of Chitty Chatty. She was arrested in May with a .380-caliber compact Glock 42 firearm tucked in her purse.

An attorney representing Alvir has asked for a competency evaluation for his client. It has bogged down her court case. Alvir remains free on $6,500 bond.

She was found in the stolen red GMC pickup at Walmart in Leesburg, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. The truck, which had been reported stolen by her father, was in the parking lot of the store, which was closed. Alvir “appeared to be fixing her hair” and had stepped outside the truck, which had been traced thanks to an Apple Airtag.

An officer drew his taser and approached Alvir who “refused to cooperate.” Alvir was placed in handcuffs, but the Colorado native struggled and pulled away from the officer. Members of the Fruitland Park Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene to provide assistance.

Alvir’s father said he wanted to see his daughter prosecuted. He had taken the truck to an individual who was going to install a “kill” switch. While the truck was with the installer, Alvir used a stolen key fob to snatch the truck. Sensing something like that might happen, the person who was to install the “kill” switch had put an Apple Airtag in the truck. Once the truck vanished, he and Alvir’s father used the Apple Airtag to track it to Walmart. Once they saw Alvir with the truck at Walmart, they called law enforcement.