Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Man with history of violence in Nevada jailed after Labor Day attack

By Staff Report
Comments
Tobias Christopher Patterson mugshot
Tobias Christopher Patterson

A man with a history of violence in Nevada has been jailed after an attack on a woman and her daughter.

Tobias Christopher Patterson, 40, of Summerfield, was arrested at his home on Labor Day by Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

Earlier that night, deputies responded to a call for help after a witness saw Patterson attacking a woman and her 14-year-old daughter near a Nissan Frontier on U.S. Hwy. 441, according to an arrest report. The teen was crying and had swelling that completely covered her eye. Her mother had “multiple broken nails” and “a lot of blood all over her face.”

The woman said she had been driving home from a party when she and Patterson got into an argument. She said Patterson began hitting her and threw her to the ground. He also attacked the teen.

Marion County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and found “tenderness” on the back of the teen’s head.

Patterson fled the scene and went home. The witness who initially called 911, followed Patterson to his home and reported his location to law enforcement. Deputies went to the home, but Patterson refused to come out. More deputies arrived at the scene and they made entry to the home and took Patterson into custody.

A criminal history check revealed that Patterson has been arrested three times in Nevada. In 2003, he was arrested on a charge of battery with a deadly weapon. In 2015, he was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. In 2017, he was arrested on a felony battery charge.

The woman he had attacked told deputies that the Labor Day incident “was not as bad as when (Patterson) broke open her skull in Nevada.”

He was taken into custody on charges of child abuse, battery and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Marion County Jail where he was initially held without bond.

