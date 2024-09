The Springdale Neighborhood Recreation Area and adult pool will be having the parking lot sealed and striped Monday, Sept. 9 through Thursday, Sept. 12.

This will be done in sections so the area will still be open to allow pool, mail, and outdoor facilities usage. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Mulberry Grove Recreation Center at (352) 259-6040.