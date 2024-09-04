Problem with walkers who won’t get out of the way

To the Editor:

I’m very curious as to how many people encounter this situation and how they feel about it.

I take my dogs for a ride on the golf cart everyday and while out riding occasionally I have people walking side by side and in the middle of the road walking toward me but won’t move out of the way they expect me to go in the other lane to go around them. I know that it is a shared path, but It seems to me that common courtesy they would move out of the road. After all it’s a shared path. I didn’t think that the walkers owned it. And there are many walking paths throughout The Villages. I’ve never seen a golf cart on them. What are your thoughts on this?

Carol Martino

Village of Fenney