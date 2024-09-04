81.4 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Son allegedly slaps mother who tried to throw him out of her home

By Staff Report
David Mees
David Mees

A son was arrested after allegedly slapping his mother who tried to throw him out of her home in The Villages.

David Mees, 36, is facing a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 following his arrest this past Thursday at his mother’s home in the Village of Valle Verde.

The Illinois native had been staying with his mother for a few days, but was “very verbally abusive,” prompting his mother to ask him to leave, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When he refused to leave, his 73-year-old mother picked up the phone to call 911. An argument erupted and Mees slapped his mother on the cheek. She dropped her phone and Mees took it and hid it.

When police arrived at his mother’s home, Mees refused to answer questions.

In addition to the felony charge of battery, Mees was arrested on a felony charge of depriving use of 911. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $7,500 bond.

