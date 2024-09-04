Sumter County will no longer pay for brick crosswalk maintenance in The Villages

Brick-paved crosswalks are no longer in Sumter County’s wheelhouse.

The county is responsible for maintaining roads in The Villages, except when it comes to brick-paved crosswalks.

Commissioners recently approved agreements with community development districts to transfer ownership and maintenance of the crosswalks.

Examples are on Old Mill Run between Merryweather Way and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The last agreement was approved Tuesday night. Ten others were approved in July.

Agreements state that the county and its Public Works Department “does not and is not obligated to provide the type of intense maintenance on these certain public (rights of way).”

The agreements noted that the crosswalks “provide a special benefit to the owners of real estate located within the community development districts.”

The county will continue its responsibility for maintaining the asphalt-paved portion of the roadways.

Sumter County has executed similar prior agreements to provide for additional landscaping, irrigation and other improvements.