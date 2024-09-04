81.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
type here...

Sumter County will no longer pay for brick crosswalk maintenance in The Villages

By Marv Balousek
Comments

Brick-paved crosswalks are no longer in Sumter County’s wheelhouse.

The county is responsible for maintaining roads in The Villages, except when it comes to brick-paved crosswalks.

Commissioners recently approved agreements with community development districts to transfer ownership and maintenance of the crosswalks.

Examples are on Old Mill Run between Merryweather Way and Buena Vista Boulevard.

The last agreement was approved Tuesday night. Ten others were approved in July.

Agreements state that the county and its Public Works Department “does not and is not obligated to provide the type of intense maintenance on these certain public (rights of way).”

The agreements noted that the crosswalks “provide a special benefit to the owners of real estate located within the community development districts.”

The county will continue its responsibility for maintaining the asphalt-paved portion of the roadways.

Sumter County has executed similar prior agreements to provide for additional landscaping, irrigation and other improvements.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s what I am looking for in our next president

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of qualities he is looking for in our next president.

Problem with walkers who won’t get out of the way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident shares her concern about walkers who won’t get out of the way.

Thank you Laura for telling the truth about Trump!

A Villager of Palo Alto resident offers applause for a previous letter writer to offered her opinion of former President Donald Trump.

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a harsh assessment of the MAGA followers and their leader.

Some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues that some E-bikes are just glorified motor scooters. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos