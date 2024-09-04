79.6 F
Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Thank you Laura for telling the truth about Trump!

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Laura Schaefer, I applaud you and your factual words. Trump is now the worst candidate ever and was the worse president ever. Every time I read something written in support of Donald Trump I ask myself what in the hell is wrong with these people? Trump’s history, words and actions are of someone who has mental problems. I like those times when I get the opportunity to ask a Trump supporter, give me one thing that Trump has done to make America a better place. I haven’t gotten a sensible answer yet. As to Kamala, listen to her platform, she will be a great president.

Warren Kiefer
Village of Palo Alto

 

