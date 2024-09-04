Villager suspected of DUI crashes golf cart after watching college football

A Villager who said he had been watching college football was arrested on a drunk driving charge after crashing his golf cart.

Ronald Thomas Degan, 68, who lives in the Village of Silver Lake on the Historic Side of The Villages, was involved in golf cart crash at about 8 p.m. Saturday in the area of Main Street and Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The first officer on the scene found that the Indiana native had an “overwhelming aroma of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person,” according to the arrest report. He almost fell as he stepped out of the golf cart.

Degan said he had been at home watching college football and drank a few Bud Light beers. He said he’d decided to go to Wendy’s on Bichara Boulevard for some dinner before going to bed.

He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but performed poorly, including being unable to touch the tip of his nose. He provided breath samples that registered .164 and .160 blood alcohol content.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.