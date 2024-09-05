77.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Children help choose design for newly opened playground in Lady Lake

By Staff Report
Earlier this year, the Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department reached out to area children to gather their input in choosing between two new playground options. Through votes taken at The Villages Elementary of Lady Lake, the Lady Lake Library and via the Town’s Facebook page, a majority of children opted for the design option ultimately chosen.

The new playground structure, in vibrant red, blue and yellow hues, includes several slides, a spinner, a rope climber, and various decks and platforms. It is specifically geared toward children aged 5-12 with a focus on safety. The new structure replaces aging equipment that was removed earlier this year, and complements existing equipment that children have come to love.

With approval from the Town Commission, and at a cost of approximately $270,000, the playground was paid for through impact fees.

A ribbon cutting for the park was held this week.

