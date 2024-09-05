Drivers who are drowsy can be dangerous to themselves and others

Throughout September, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles will focus on educating drivers to recognize the signs of exhaustion, how to prevent drowsiness when planning to be behind the wheel, and what to do if they are tired or displaying signs of fatigue while driving. Drowsy driving is a matter of public safety with potentially severe consequences that cannot be ignored. The good news is that drowsy driving is preventable. With the proper knowledge and actions, we can make our roads safer.

“Driving without adequate rest is dangerous. Drowsy driving is completely preventable and should be avoided at all costs. Anyone about to take the wheel should be fully alert, responsive, and ready for the drive,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Drivers must weigh the risks and consequences of embarking on a journey without sufficient sleep. Such a decision could have a profound impact on their lives and the lives of others on the road.”

In an article published by the National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA), they acknowledge, “Tackling these issues (drowsy driving) can be difficult when our lifestyle does not align with avoiding drowsy driving. In a 24/7 society, with an emphasis on work, longer commutes, and exponential advancement of technology, many people do not get the sleep they need.”

The National Sleep Foundation advises in a 2023 report, “Drowsy driving is a significant public health concern in the United States. Estimates suggest motor vehicle crashes related to drowsy driving account for roughly 20 percent of all crashes. Data from the AAA Foundation indicate that sleepiness is implicated in 21 percent of all motor vehicle crashes resulting in death and 13% of motor vehicle crashes resulting in hospitalizations—totaling over 300,000 police-reported crashes, over 100,000 injuries, and as many as 6,400 deaths in the United States each year.”

In a position statement, published in 2023, the National Sleep Foundation stated, “Drowsy driving is impaired driving. It accounts for an estimated 1 in 5 fatal motor vehicle crashes on US roads, which demands everyone take responsibility to help prevent it as a form of impaired driving.”

Data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety report published in March 2024 indicates that the number of drowsy driving crashes and fatalities increases every year. It also notes that it is underreported.

Together, these studies and reports make the crisis real. Drowsy driving is a dangerous potential within every Florida community. Everyone must know how to identify the signs of exhaustion or when someone is too tired to get behind the wheel.