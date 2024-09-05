76.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Indiana woman hospitalized after pulling into path of cleaning service van

By Staff Report
Comments

An Indiana woman was hospitalized after pulling into the path of a cleaning service van.

The 64-year-old woman from Camby, Ind. was driving a black 2015 Chevy Equinox with Indiana license plates at 2:50 p.m. Tuesday when she ran a stop sign and pulled onto State Road 44 from County Road 44A, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Emergency personnel were on the scene of an accident Tuesday on State Road 44 at County Road 44A.
The Indiana woman’s black Chevy Equinox, left, pulled into the a path of a cleaning service van on State Road 44.

She pulled into the path of a Great Job Pro Cleaning Service van driven by a 29-year-old Orlando man who was traveling westbound on State Road 44 and swerved to try to avoid a collision. Despite his efforts, the front end of his vehicle struck the left side of the Indiana woman’s vehicle. The force of the collision prompted an airbag to deploy in the cleaning company van.

The Indiana woman was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center. She was ticketed on a charge of disobeying a stop sign.

The driver of the van, who spoke “minimal English,” was not injured. The accident caused some road blockage.

