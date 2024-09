To the Editor:

I suppose it is her business what she does with her $21 million, but a $21 million home just doesn’t seem to mesh with Grandpa Harold’s dream for the residents of The Villages. Harold wanted all of us to share in everything in his Villages and not have to be wealthy to live here. Well so much for Grandpa’s dream. I suppose we poor residents just don’t live up to the standards of Ms Parr.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto