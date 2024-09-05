77.1 F
Lorraine Infantino, 92, of Leominster, Massachusetts and Lady Lake, Florida peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2024, in Leesburg, Florida surrounded by loved ones.

Lorraine was born in Massachusetts on April 23, 1932, to the late Alexander Cormier and Ozile Basterach- Cormier. Lorraine enjoyed growing up in Massachusetts alongside her 15 siblings.
Lorraine was predeceased by her first husband Jerry Ledger, and years later by her second husband Salvatore Infantino in 2022.

Lorraine loved musicals and was very active with the Melon Patch Players in Leesburg, FL. Lorraine enjoyed visiting Disney World with her husband Salvatore and her family. Lorraine also looked forward to her yearly summer visits to Daytona beach. Lorraine was proud of her Catholic faith and regularly attended mass at St. Leo’s in Leominster, Massachusetts and St. Timothy’s in Lady Lake, Florida. Lorraine and Salvatore were Eucharistic Ministers and also very involved with St. Vincent de Paul food bank at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. In her spare time Lorraine loved visits with her nieces and nephews with their families.

Lorraine is survived by her daughter Elaine and her late husband Salvatore’s six children. Lorraine also has 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

The viewing will take place on Thursday, September 19, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Beyers Funeral Home of Lady Lake, Florida. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 20, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages, Florida followed by burial at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

