Plans move forward for new retail-restaurant building in Wildwood

The Railyard, Wildwood’s second major downtown project, is headed for site-plan approval soon.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of the site plan at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission likely will consider the project in September.

The 7,494-square-foot commercial building will be located across Main Street (U.S. 301) from City Hall and a few doors south of the Main Street Parking Garage set to open later this month.

Renderings of the building depict a two-story building with a brick facade and seating on both levels for 300.

The retail-restaurant building is expected to house two tenants, one with 4,198 square feet and the other with 3,392 square feet.

Both tenants will have covered rooftops, outdoor seating and amenity areas. A few on-street parking spaces will be available on Wonder Street as well as 126 spaces in the parking garage.

The project was named the Railyard to recognize Wildwood’s rich railroad history and the CSX tracks run behind the building.

G3 Development, which has supervised bank and hospital projects in Mount Dora, Leesburg and Clermont, is building the parking garage and the Railyard in partnership with Finfrock Construction of Apopka