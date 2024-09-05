87.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Supervisor will host Q&A session for District 4 residents   

By Staff Report
Don Deakin

Supervisor Don Deakin will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Deakin has been involved with government in The Villages for over 20 years, first as a resident and then as a representative.

Seven years ago, Deakin started hosting Q&A meetings at night in order to improve communications between local government and the residents.

“Although most of us are retired, our active schedules make it difficult for some residents to attend government meetings during the day,” said Deakin. “So, the Q&A meetings are held in the evenings, starting at 7:00 pm. Arrive when you can, and depart when you need to.”

“These Q&A meetings provide an informal setting with NO agenda, NO speaking time limits, and NO microphones; but sometimes may include scheduled guest speakers.” Deakin said.

The purpose of Q&A meetings is to provide residents with opportunities to ask questions, get answers, share their concerns, offer suggestions, and address rumors,” said Deakin. “Because residents choose the topics, each Q&A meeting will be different.”

At the August meeting, residents’ questions focused on Amenity Authority Committee issues such as a deferral rate cap, pool monitors, new gate attendant hours, golf course flooding, (primarily due to tropical storm Debby), and other issues such as sinkholes and multi-modal path safety concerns.

The Q&A meetings are open to the public.

“I hope to see you there and look forward to meeting you, if we haven’t already,” Deakin said.

For more information, call Deakin at (352) 445-0181; or send an email to DRDeakin@aol.com

           

