77.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, September 5, 2024
type here...

That was the most unobjective letter I’ve read on Villages-News.com!

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Sir,
I find it quite ironic that you start your Letter to the Editor with nobody wants to be objective and then proceed with the most unobjective editorial I’ve read on Villages-News.com. If you would like to engage in a discussion on the policies of the past Trump/Pence administration and the current Biden/Harris administration as well as the policies that Trump/Vance candidates are on the record for, i will gladly engage. You can start by listing why Harris is the better candidate. What policies is she on the record saying that you’re in favor of? Not ideas but actual ways she would accomplish those ideas. Feel free to list her accomplishments as VP as well. Now let’s move on to your letter.
You say this election is about Democracy and yet imply that the right vote would be for the candidate that has not received a single vote for the nomination. she was appointed by the party’s elite. That’s democracy? Staying on democracy while I move on to the “biased” Supreme Court. There are at least five Democratic appointed secretaries of state that tried to remove Trump off the ballot until that “biased” Supreme Court in a 9-0 ruling said no…no…no. Yep that sounds biased to be. The SCOTUS did not grant Trump or any president complete immunity. They are immune for Presidential acts (which Obama should be very grateful for), so now it’s Jack Smith’s job to articulate what was presidential and what wasn’t, so let’s see how that case plays out before we make conclusions. You know, in the name of being “objective” that you so long for.
Now continuing with “biased” judges. You brought up the Florida judge who threw out the classified docs case but failed to mention how Judge Merchan’s not only was a financial contributor to Biden, but his daughter holds a high-ranking position as a fund-raiser for Biden and the Democratic party. Being the objective one you are, why did you fail to mention that? Now at a later time I can gladly provide the case law and precedence that has been set that will show all of the trial errors committed by the judge in that criminal case that will without question have the guilty finding overturned on appeal. And, yes, I said guilty finding, not conviction, because a conviction is not entered until sentencing, therefore Trump is not a convicted felon. Same goes with the sex abuse case. As for the defamation case, I know nothing about it, so cannot comment
Finally, Project 25, you’ve asked me to Google it, and I will, as long as you Google how many times Trump has gone on the record saying he does not endorse Project 25. You’ve asked me to be objective, well sir, I am asking the same from you.

Joe Broziac
Summerfield

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Children help choose design for newly opened playground in Lady Lake

Children have helped choose the design for a newly opened playground in Lady Lake.

Here’s what I am looking for in our next president

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a list of qualities he is looking for in our next president.

Problem with walkers who won’t get out of the way

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident shares her concern about walkers who won’t get out of the way.

Thank you Laura for telling the truth about Trump!

A Villager of Palo Alto resident offers applause for a previous letter writer to offered her opinion of former President Donald Trump.

MAGA snowflakes can dish it out but they can’t take it

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a harsh assessment of the MAGA followers and their leader.

Photos