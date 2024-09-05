The Villages wins approval for another 2,100 homes near Middleton

The Villages will build another 2,100 homes on 753 acres south of County Road 470 and Central Parkway near Middleton.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the project at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission may consider the plan later this month.

The site plan shows green space along the northeast boundary and within the potato-shaped property, but does not specify golf courses or other amenities.

It marks a return to building homes in Sumter County, which could boost Wildwood’s population by 3,000 to 4,000 people when all homes are occupied. Last year, The Villages was focused on building homes in adjacent Lake County.

The project is part of the massive Villages of Southern Oaks, which eventually will extend south of State Road 44 to the city of Center Hill, which is as far south as Bushnell.

Wildwood has authorized construction of nearly 50,000 homes in the area, which will almost double the size of the portion of The Villages north of SR 44 when it is completed.