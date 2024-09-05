76 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Villager going through divorce arrested after unwelcome visit

By Staff Report
A Villager going through a divorce has been arrested after an unwelcome visit and alleged attack.

Donna Gail Cole, 69, who lives in the Village of Fenney, is facing a felony charge of battery, following a disturbance which occurred at a home in The Villages.

Cole showed up “unannounced and uninvited” on Aug. 30 at a home where a 76-year-old man had arrived to help another woman “carry things inside,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The heavily redacted arrest report did not reveal Cole’s relationship to the man, however Sumter County Court records indicate that Cole’s husband, who is the same age as the man involved in the incident, filed for divorce on July 25.

Cole arrived at the home to “confront” the man. She used her vehicle to block his vehicle in the other woman’s driveway. The man “could be heard on multiple occasions stating he did not want to communicate” with Cole, the report said. It noted the altercation was captured on surveillance.

Cole was “continuously” arguing with the man. He tried to get into his car, as Cole had been grabbing at him.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the man had suffered “abrasions and lacerations” on his arms. He also had “two fingernail marks by his thumb.”

The other woman, along with the surveillance footage, backed up the man’s account of what had occurred. Cole fled the scene prior to the arrival of deputies.

A deputy went to Cole’s home the following day. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Photos