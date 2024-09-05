87.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 5, 2024
Walkers have a right to be on the multi-modal paths

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

I walk on the multi-modal pathway because it is for everyone’s enjoyment and I can easily walk on the left side of the road facing oncoming traffic. I will generally not step off of the pathway as I do not want to risk injury.
Walking on the left side of the road facing oncoming traffic is something that most people on the walking paths do not do even though there are bicycles aka. traffic) on these pathways. As long as this is the case, I choose to walk on the multimodal path.

Jennifer Thomas
Village of Marsh Bend

 

Letters to the Editor

