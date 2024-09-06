77.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 6, 2024
Amelia residents favor addition of reflectors on multi-modal paths

By Meta Minton
Comments

A group of Village of Amelia residents is in favor of the addition of reflectors on the multi-modal paths in The Villages.

Christine Wildemuth, who lives on Audrey Lane in the Village of Amelia, told the Community Development District 6 Board of Supervisors, in their meeting Friday morning at SeaBreeze Recreation Center, that of the 75 homes she represents, 72 indicated they want to see additional reflectors, known officially as reflective pavement markings or RPMs. She quoted a figure from the recent meeting of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group in which it was indicated that 2,000 RPMs for the multi-modal paths in CDD 6 would cost roughly $11,000.

“It is very dark on the paths,” said Wildemuth, who serves as a neighborhood representative for the Villages Homeowners Advocates. “They feel it would enhance the safety of the residents.”

She also questioned why CDD 6 has opted not to participate in meetings of the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group.

“I question if anything new is going to come out of these meetings,” said CDD 6 Board Chairman John Calandro. “What is the problem we are attempting to solve?”

Fellow CDD 6 Supervisor Peter Moeller said multi-modal path issues are handled through the Project Wide Advisory Committee. He urged Wildemuth and other residents to bring their concerns to PWAC, particularly if they have a specific safety issue.

“Project Wide is the place to go and we can get that fixed. Pronto,” Moeller said.

Do you think reflectors could help improve safety on the multi-modal paths? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com

