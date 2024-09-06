CDC warns many impoverished children not receiving necessary vaccinations

When the Vaccines for Children (VFC) legislation was passed 30 years ago, it was a historic step in improving children’s lives by providing recommended vaccines at no cost to eligible children.

Routine vaccinations are the best defense against illnesses. The VFC program was established to ensure that children below the federal poverty level and those without health insurance have access to critical, lifesaving vaccines that can protect their health throughout their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Almost 90 percent of VFC-eligible children born during 2011–2020 received the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, according to a new CDC Vital Signs report. There were no differences in receipt of the MMR vaccine found among VFC-eligible children born in 2020 by race and ethnicity, poverty status, and urban-rural residency. This highlights VFC program efforts in achieving and maintaining measles elimination status in the U.S.

In addition, the new CDC Vital Signs report shows routine childhood rotavirus vaccination increased from 65 percent to 71 percent among children born in 2011–2020, which shows progress toward achieving high vaccination coverage (proportion of children vaccinated) for all routine immunizations.

Furthermore, a CDC report, issued on Aug. 8, 2024, found that for children born during 1994–2023, routine childhood vaccinations will have prevented approximately 508 million cases of illness, 32 million hospitalizations, and 1,129,000 deaths, resulting in societal savings of nearly $2.7 trillion, including a direct savings of $540 billion.

Despite these successes, the new CDC Vital Signs report shows there is still a need to increase the number of children who complete their vaccine series and a need to reach children living below the poverty level and those without health insurance.