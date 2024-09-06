89.5 F
The Villages
Friday, September 6, 2024
Dear Pro-Trump Voters

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Dear Pro-Trump Voters: At this point:
A.) 1 Million more registered Republican voters than Dems in FL.
B.) CNN/Trump interview just broadcast original videos showing “What Trump actually said,” disproving once-and-for-all “fake news” lies: No ‘good people on both sides,’ ‘suckers and losers,’ ‘bloodbath,’ ‘inciting violence,’ ‘inject bleach,’ ‘put people in a camp,’ ‘convicted felon’ (not yet sentenced, folks,) all debunked!
The “Trump-bating” letters in Villages-News.com have ONE purpose: to waste our time by manipulating our emotions (in some mentally-ill delusion they ‘win’ if they get a response… which would be the only thing they would ‘win’ at this point.)
Going forward, Let’s give them: Crickets. We win in Florida. We know this for certain. They know too. Rising to their bait serves no purpose. Get out, encourage your friends to vote!

Lisa Anders
Village of Chatham

 

