Friday, September 6, 2024
Driver seriously injured after crashing into Sumter County school bus

By Staff Report
A driver was seriously injured after crashing into a Sumter County school bus.

The 68-year-old Bushnell woman was driving a Ford Escort station wagon at 8:35 a.m. Friday southbound on County Road 223 when she failed to stop at a stop sign and entered into the path of the school bus, resulting in a collision, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The school bus sustained heavy front end damage in the collision.

She was seriously injured and transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the school bus crash in Sumter County.

The school bus driver, a 50-year-old Wildwood woman, suffered minor injuries.

There were 14 middle and high school students riding on the bus. All were released to their parents. 

Photos