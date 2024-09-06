Out-of-compliance home listed for $425,000 in The Villages

An out-of-compliance home has been listed for $425,000 in The Villages.

The home at 1703 Latta Court in the Village of Sunset Pointe was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on June 24 about overgrown weeds and dead grass. The weeds have been addressed, but the dead grass remains as a deed compliance violation. The owner was given 30 days to reseed or resod the lawn. If the problem is not remedied, $50 daily fines will be imposed.

The owner of the home is a Delaware Limited Liability Company, according to Community Standards. The company acquired the home after the death of Martha Filkill, who with her husband had been the original owner of the home.

The company purchased the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home for $481,500. It is currently listed for $425,000.

According to the listing on Zillow, the home has ben “meticulously maintained.” There is no bond. The roof was replaced in 2020 and the water heater was replaced on 2022.