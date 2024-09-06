Ruth Haskell

Ruth Haskell passed into the arms of the Lord on the morning of September 3, 2024. Ruth entered this world on March 6, 1939, making it a brighter and better place as a result of her presence.

Writing this obituary about the Love of my Life finds me with an insufficient vocabulary to try describing the life of a beautiful woman who had such a positive impact on her family and all who were blessed to be called Friend. Being a Navy Wife meant having to deal with separations and keeping the home front on an even keel, which she did without complaint. After losing her father, her mother moved in with us and Ruth became her primary caregiver for over 14 years.

She was “Super Grandma” to three of our grandchildren during this timeframe while our son and daughter-in-law worked. People who owned McDonalds stock profited greatly during this timeframe. After I retired and dealing with health problems, we decided to move to The Villages which led to a whole new lifestyle which we both embraced. A host of new friends and activities kept us happy and busy for these many years. We cannot thank our neighbors Don and B.K. enough for their support and friendship particularly during these last few years. She loved you guys. To our children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and spouses know that you were loved as much as one person is capable of giving. Do not grieve her- remember her as the beautiful and loving woman she has been throughout her life.

She was predeceased by her Parents, James and Ruth Wald, Brother James Wald, Sister, Joan Dement, and Niece, Susan Cusic. Survivors include her husband of 59 years, Robert (Bob) Haskell, Sons Jim (Barbara), Robert (Lisa), Grandchildren Daniel (Nancy), Stephanie (Nolan), Brett, Abigail (Josh), and Great Grandchildren Hunter, Adalyn, Austin, Blake, Micah, and Alaina.

Final arrangements will be handled by Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162. A visitation service will be held at Hiers-Baxley on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Burial Service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.