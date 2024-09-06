77.6 F
The Villages
Friday, September 6, 2024
Spruce Creeker goes on rampage after drinking at town square in The Villages

By Staff Report
Allen James Deson
Allen James Deson Jr.

A Spruce Creeker launched into a rampage after drinking at a town square in The Villages.

Allen James Deson Jr., 57, who lives at Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield, was arrested Aug. 30 at the Comfort Inn & Suites after an attack on a woman with whom he has been involved in an intimate relationship for about three years, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Officers responded to the hotel after an employee contacted law enforcement as the result of an altercation between Deson and his girlfriend. Deson, who had scratch marks on his chest, was “belligerent and defensive when questioned,” the report said. He balled his fists and was aggressive toward an officer, but was quickly handcuffed.

The girlfriend told police that Deson had been consuming alcohol at Spanish Springs Town Square. When they returned to the hotel, they got into an argument. Allen threw a drink across the room and ripped a light fixture off the wall. He grabbed his girlfriend by the bridge of her nose, “causing her to have trouble breathing.” She retaliated by scratching his chest. He grabbed her head and began striking it against a wall.

Deson was arrested on charges of domestic aggravated battery, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

Photos