Villager Diana Arlt to sing Karen Carpenter Tribute at Showcase of Talent

Diana Arlt’s musical comeback continues in full swing this month.

The longtime popular Villages’ performer was off stage for nearly a year after she was injured in a fall.

Arlt performs her “Karen Carpenter Tribute” –featuring the singer’s life story and 15 songs—Tuesday at noon in Savannah Center.

Tickets are $8, and available at Regional Recreation Centers or at www.districtgov.org

Arlt will also appear at the Showcase of Talent, which features The Moonlighters, an 18-piece big band. The show is on Sept. 20, from 6 to 8:30 pm. in the La Hacienda Recreation Center.