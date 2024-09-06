89.5 F
The Villages
Friday, September 6, 2024
Villager Diana Arlt to sing Karen Carpenter Tribute at Showcase of Talent

By Tony Violanti
Diana Arlt made her first public appearance in 9 months Friday after recovering from a debilitating fall at home
Diana Arlt

Diana Arlt’s  musical comeback continues in full swing this month.
The longtime popular Villages’ performer was off stage for nearly a year after she was injured in a fall.
Arlt performs her “Karen Carpenter Tribute” –featuring the singer’s life story and 15 songs—Tuesday at noon in Savannah Center.
Tickets are $8, and available at Regional Recreation Centers or at www.districtgov.org

Arlt will also appear at the Showcase of Talent, which features The Moonlighters, an 18-piece big band. The show is on Sept. 20, from 6 to 8:30 pm. in the La Hacienda Recreation Center.

