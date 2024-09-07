80.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 8, 2024
140,000 meters to be changed out in $30 million modernization effort

By Meta Minton
Comments

More than 140,000 meters will be changed out over the next four years as part of a $30 million modernization effort in The Villages.

“There are a significant amount of efficiencies to be gained, in addition to improved accuracy,” said Assistant District Manager Brittany Wilson.

Homeowners will receive advance notification prior to the change out of the meters, one for water and the other for irrigation. Resident don’t have to be home and seasonal residents won’t be inconvenienced. There will be a disruption in power.

Earlier this year, the North Sumter County Utility Dependent District voted to proceed with the automatic meter reading technology in a dramatic technological leap forward in the reading of water meters in the bulk of The Villages.

NSCUDD will be working with longtime partner Jacobs in the implementation of the technology.

For years, meter readers have driven around in the familiar blue Jacobs golf carts using wand-touch technology to manually read meters at each and every home. The new drive-by technology will use a panel on a vehicle that would travel through neighborhoods and automatically read meters.

“It’s significantly more advanced than what we are using today. It’s 85 percent faster,” said Assistant District Manager Bruce Brown.

South of State Road 44, the Developer has already invested in automatic meter reading technology that is compatible with the system chosen by NSCUDD.

