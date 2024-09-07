77.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 8, 2024
type here...

80-year-old Villager arrested in violent parking dispute at Chinese restaurant

By Staff Report
Comments

An 80-year-old Villager has been arrested in a violent dispute over parking at a Chinese restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

A man was picking up takeout food on Aug. 10 at Cheng’s Chinese Restaurant at Buffalo Ridge Plaza and parked directly in front of the business with his hazard lights on, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He was standing at the register paying for his food when “an older white male entered the business and started yelling at him because he parked his vehicle in front of the restaurant,” the report said.

The man stood by the front doors “screaming” at the man who was picking up his take-out order.

The enraged man tried to start a “physical fight” and pushed the other man twice. He stumbled backward and knocked over a chair. He grabbed the chair to defend himself.

The other man “yelled at him a few more times and then left the restaurant.”

The man who was attacked over his parking was able to obtain the license plate number of his assailant’s white Honda Pilot SUV. There were also two witnesses who provided statements to deputies who responded to the altercation.

Don Reese Loftin Jr.
Don Reese Loftin Jr.

The man who was attacked also told deputies he had “just received his last radiation treatment on his neck and shoulders” and explained that was the reason he had parked directly in front of the Chinese restaurant.

The license plate was traced to Don Reese Loftin Jr. of the Village of Tall Trees. The man who was attacked picked out Loftin in a six-person photo lineup.

The North Carolina native is facing a charge of battery. He pleaded not guilty to the charge on Aug. 29 in Sumter County Court through his attorney, Jaimie Washo Spivey. He remains free on bond, but as a condition of his bond, he may not return to Cheng’s Chinese Restaurant.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s my quandary when it comes to homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident lays out his situation when it comes to the rising cost of homeowner’s insurance.

Sports pools are being closed earlier and earlier

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that sports pools are being closed earlier and earlier and the situation has gotten out of hand.

Not all Republicans are joining the MAGA cult

A Lady Lake resident, who bills himself as the hollerin’ hit dog, contends that not all Republicans are joining the MAGA cult.

Dear Pro-Trump Voters

A Village of Chatham resident has a message for Pro-Trump voters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Even our founding fathers were after power

A Village of Mallory Square resident says that politicians today and yesterday were all about acquiring power.

Photos