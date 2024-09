To the Editor:

I bought my home in The Villages for $160,000. It is now worth $475,000. That is $26,000 in appreciation every year.

Recently got my new homeowner’s bill and it went to $8,000 including auto. Someone said I should sell house to a relative and lease it back. If Idid that over 10 years, I would save $40,000 in homeowner’s insurance costs, but I would lose $220,000 in appreciation.

Charless Swofford

Village of Belle Aire