Lady Lake man claims he bit gal pal in ‘self defense’ in fight over cell phone

A Lady Lake man claimed he bit his gal pal in “self defense” during a fight over a cell phone.

Jerrell Hopkins, 26, was arrested on the afternoon of Sept. 2 at his home in the 300 block of West Lakeview Drive after an altercation with a woman with whom he shares a 14-month-old child, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Hopkins, who stands 5 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, pushed the woman to the ground and attempted to retrieve a cell phone from her hand, the report said. He bit her on the left upper arm. He went on to use a child car seat to hit her several times in the hip area. That portion of the altercation was witnessed by others in the home. The child was also present.

When officers arrived on the scene, the woman showed them the bite mark she had suffered. Photos of the injury were taken as evidence.

Hopkins, who was arrested last year after leaving the scene of a crash, admitted biting the woman, but claimed he was trying to defend himself. He also admitted he struck the woman with the child car seat.

He was arrested on a charge of simple domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.