To the Editor:

The hit dog hollers again.

It appears that James Labruno cannot get it through his Fox News-addled brain that many millions of Republicans can see the incompetence, corruption and criminality of insurrectionist Trump as evidenced in the hundreds of thousands of real Republicans voting for Nikki Haley in the Republican primaries even after she dropped out of the race.

MAGAs seem think that all Republicans have joined the cult which cannot further from the truth.

Don Pajak

Lady Lake