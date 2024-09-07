86.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 7, 2024
type here...

Sports pools are being closed earlier and earlier

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

We swim four to five times per week at various sports pools. For the last three years, The Villages pool closers are coming earlier and earlier to lock up the pools. Last night, it was 6:45 at Ezell and we’ve even had Rohan and Everglades close as early as 6 p.m. in the summer.
I also have a friend that was LOCKED in the pool area and had to climb out over the fence. He complained to the rec center but, of course, nothing ever happens. I assume the employees want to go home early. Why is it that you accept a job where you know the hours of the pools are UNTIL DUSK? This has really gotten out of hand and I hope some of the swimmers will speak up.

Kelly Guigon
Village of Monarch Grove

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Not all Republicans are joining the MAGA cult

A Lady Lake resident, who bills himself as the hollerin’ hit dog, contends that not all Republicans are joining the MAGA cult.

Dear Pro-Trump Voters

A Village of Chatham resident has a message for Pro-Trump voters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Even our founding fathers were after power

A Village of Mallory Square resident says that politicians today and yesterday were all about acquiring power.

Quit lying about being a Republican

A Village of St. James resident says it’s time for so-called Republicans to quit lying about their GOP loyalties.

Walkers have a right to be on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Marsh Bend contends that walkers have a right to be on the multi-modal paths. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos