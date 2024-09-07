Sports pools are being closed earlier and earlier

To the Editor:

We swim four to five times per week at various sports pools. For the last three years, The Villages pool closers are coming earlier and earlier to lock up the pools. Last night, it was 6:45 at Ezell and we’ve even had Rohan and Everglades close as early as 6 p.m. in the summer.

I also have a friend that was LOCKED in the pool area and had to climb out over the fence. He complained to the rec center but, of course, nothing ever happens. I assume the employees want to go home early. Why is it that you accept a job where you know the hours of the pools are UNTIL DUSK? This has really gotten out of hand and I hope some of the swimmers will speak up.

Kelly Guigon

Village of Monarch Grove