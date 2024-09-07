Villager ecstatic after getting his first hole-in-one

Albert Aldazabal of the Village of Pennecamp recorded his first hole-in-one on Aug. 28 at Hole #8 at the Escambia Executive Course. He scored the lucky ace at 88 yards.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
