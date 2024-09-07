86.1 F
Villager ecstatic after getting his first hole-in-one

By Staff Report
Albert Aldazabal of the Village of Pennecamp recorded his first hole-in-one on Aug. 28 at Hole #8 at the Escambia Executive Course. He scored the lucky ace at 88 yards.

Villager Albert Aldazabal was thrilled after scoring his first lucky ace.
