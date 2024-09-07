Wences Lara Lavengco Jr.

Wences Lara Lavengco, Jr., 93, The Villages, Florida passed away on August 30, 2024 at his residence in The Villages, Florida under the care of his loving wife and Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born on December 23, 1930 in Manila, Philippines to his parents Wenceslao Lavengco, Sr. and Rosa (Lara) Lavengco.

Wences and his wife Merly moved to The Villages, Florida 19 years ago from Hoffman Estates, Illinois. He was of the Roman Catholic faith and was a devoted member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood, Florida where he served as an Usher and as a former Reader at Mass. Wences was the owner of two stores D.R.B. Appliances in the Philippines. He was a member of the Filipino American Club, Asian American Club and The Filipino Karaoke Club.

He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years: Merly J. Soliven of The Villages, Florida; two sons: Benedict Lavengco and his wife Amy of Streamwood, IL and Stephen Lavengco; one brother: Eugene Lavengco of Louisiana; three sisters: Rosalinda Bercasio of Skokie, IL, Consuelo Tanaka of The Villages, FL and Amor Ellison of Vancouver, Canada; six loving grandchildren.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Wildwood, Florida with Father Kenny Aquino and Father John McCracken Officiating. Entombment will follow the Mass at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida.