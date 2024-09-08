I spoke to friends and neighbors to find out why we vote in elections

With a general election just weeks away, we face another opportunity to exercise our right to vote. In 2020, a record 66.8% of the voter eligible population voted (US Census Bureau – Reported Voting and Registration), the highest national voter eligible turnout in over a century. However, looking at that record another way, 33.2% of eligible voters did not turn out – equal to one eligible non voter for every two voters. That amounts to 33 non voters for every 66 voters; that leaves a lot of room for improvement. Why do people decide to actually come out and vote?

To explore an answer to that question and in hopes of encouraging higher voter turnout, I asked friends and neighbors (who could ask their friends and neighbors) one question: Why do you vote? Over sixty-five people responded, some briefly and some in great detail. The answers were heartfelt and amazing!

Responders overwhelmingly felt their vote counted, saying this over thirty times in one way or another. One said that voting was “the only way to influence what happens” and another that “our collective voice most often gets it right.” Someone cautioned that though it may seem like one vote doesn’t matter, “elections can be won or lost by a few votes.”

Twenty-four said they voted for or against a candidate, party, or issue, while eight said they voted in support of equal rights and the greater communal good. Several said that even if their candidate or issue lost, their vote still held value as a statement of support for their choice.

The word “privilege” appeared fourteen times. Two people, one a naturalized citizen and the other the widow of a naturalized citizen, know more than most about living in a country with limited freedoms. Seven others echoed gratitude for the freedoms we enjoy. Nine said our right to vote should never be taken for granted or given up.

Voting as a responsibility and civic duty was mentioned fourteen times. One person said that votes hold politicians accountable. Seven said nonvoters have no right to complain. The importance of researching our voting options was also cited in this category. One person felt that government works best when voters participate. On a greater scale, some expressed that voting supports our Democracy while not voting threatens it.

Twelve people said they vote in honor of someone they admire(d) or who fought for our right to vote, including Founding Fathers, Suffragettes, or men and women in the armed services. Family members and friends also have influenced people to take voting seriously, as have people with physical challenges who come out to the polls faithfully. Others mentioned grandparents and parents as well as our future generations as their inspiration.

Thank you to everyone who shared your ideas with me! Thank you for reminding me that our collective voice matters. Our next election is November 5 – eligible voters can still register to vote through October 7. For information on the issues and the voting process, you can check local publications, your county Supervisor of Elections’ website, and other credible web sites such as the following: <aarp.org/election guides>, <ballotpedia.org>, <opensecrets.org>, and <vote411.org>.

Tina Getz is a resident of the Village of St. Charles.