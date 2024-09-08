Lady Lake road improvement work slated to take place this month

The Town of Lady Lake has contracted with Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating, Inc. for road resurfacing work. The milling and paving work is scheduled to begin on Sept. 16 and is expected to continue through Sept. 25. During this period, work will be carried out between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Residents are asked to ensure that no vehicles, boats, trailers, or debris are left in the roadway during the hours of operation to allow paving to proceed efficiently, safely and on time. There will be limited access to these roadways during working hours, with full access available during non-working hours. Affected residents will be notified directly.

A full list of the roads affected by this project is on the Town’s website at www.ladylakefl.gov/167/Town-Projects

The Town of Lady Lake’s road improvement initiatives have again this year yielded impressive results, with the town’s roads rated as “excellent,” with a score of 83 out of 100. This rating reflects the town’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing infrastructure to benefit both residents and visitors.

For more information or immediate assistance during the project, residents may contact Gordon Young at (954) 591-3971.