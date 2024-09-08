Learn abut six amendments to appear on ballot in November

There are six amendments on the ballot in November. If 60 percent of voters approve an amendment, it becomes part of the Florida constitution.

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County will explain these amendments at their general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12. The public is invited to attend this 2 p.m. meeting at the Fruitland Park Library. There is no charge.

For each amendment supporting and opposing organizations will be listed, the arguments made by those organizations will be covered, and what a “Yes” and “No” vote means will be explained.

Other opportunities to hear this presentation are posted on lwvtrifl.org.