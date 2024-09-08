86.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 8, 2024
type here...

Learn abut six amendments to appear on ballot in November

By Staff Report
Comments

There are six amendments on the ballot in November. If 60 percent of voters approve an amendment, it becomes part of the Florida constitution.

The League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County will explain these amendments at their general meeting on Thursday, Sept. 12. The public is invited to attend this 2 p.m. meeting at the Fruitland Park Library.  There is no charge.

For each amendment supporting and opposing organizations will be listed, the arguments made by those organizations will be covered, and what a “Yes” and “No” vote means will be explained.

Other opportunities to hear this presentation are posted on lwvtrifl.org.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases

A reader writes that Jennifer Parr has earned the right to spend her money how she pleases. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Lisa Anders needs to take her own advice about not taking the bait

A reader from Summerfield, responds to a recent Letter to the Editor from Villager Lisa Anders.

Republicans have no shame

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident writes that Republicans have no shame, and voters should remember that in November when they cast their ballots.

Here’s my quandary when it comes to homeowner’s insurance

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident lays out his situation when it comes to the rising cost of homeowner’s insurance.

Sports pools are being closed earlier and earlier

A Village of Monarch Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, writes that sports pools are being closed earlier and earlier and the situation has gotten out of hand.

Photos