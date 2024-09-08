86.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 8, 2024
Lisa Anders needs to take her own advice about not taking the bait

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

After polishing off a box of wine, Lisa Anders decides to advise the MAGA faithful to not “rise to the bait” and to ignore criticism of Trump after she “rised to the bait” about criticism of Trump.

Roberta Jennings
Summerfield

 

