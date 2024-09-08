Lisa Anders needs to take her own advice about not taking the bait

To the Editor:
After polishing off a box of wine, Lisa Anders decides to advise the MAGA faithful to not “rise to the bait” and to ignore criticism of Trump after she “rised to the bait” about criticism of Trump.
Roberta Jennings
Summerfield
To the Editor:
After polishing off a box of wine, Lisa Anders decides to advise the MAGA faithful to not “rise to the bait” and to ignore criticism of Trump after she “rised to the bait” about criticism of Trump.
Roberta Jennings
Summerfield
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.