The SeaBreeze Recreation Center Theater Ponte Vedra room will be closed for maintenance Monday, Sept. 9, through Friday, Sept. 13.

In addition, the SeaBreeze shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance through Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The rest of the recreation center, Fit Club, and all other outdoor amenities will remain open.

If you have any questions or need additional, contact SeaBreeze Recreation Center at (352) 750-2488.