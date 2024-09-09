88.3 F
The Villages
Monday, September 9, 2024
Historian will speak to SAR about life of Light Horse Harry Lee 

By Staff Report
Stewart Dunaway
Stewart Dunaway

The Villages Chapter of SAR (Sons of the American Revolution) will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at Captiva Recreation Center. The program will be about Light Horse Harry Lee, one of George Washington’s most tenacious cavalry commanders, which will be presented by SAR member Stewart Dunaway. Visitors are welcome.

Dunaway is a fifth generation Floridian. His family moved to Florida in 1858 to participate in the citrus industry. His great-grandfather was one of a handful of people who signed to incorporate Apopka into a city. His great-uncle was the fifth sheriff of Orange County. His grandfather was a Volusia County Agricultural Agent and then became Assistant to the Chief of Police in Orlando.

Upon retirement with Siemens Telecom, Dunaway and his family relocated to Hillsborough N.C. There, he found a small-town rich in history. That led him to work at the NC State Archives for 15-years transcribing original records and publishing them as reference books.  Upon his retirement from that activity, he left North Carolina after publishing 265-volumes spanning 86,000 printed pages. Today, he and his wife of 38-years reside in The Villages.

During his North Carolina research, he focused on the American Revolution. One of his relatives fought in the Southern Campaign. Dunaway will be speaking about the “Controversy in the Southern Campaign”, also known as Pyle’s Defeat, which was led by patriot Light Horse Harry Lee.

