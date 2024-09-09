78.9 F
Man from Mexico arrested after pickup caught speeding in school zone

By Staff Report
An man from Mexico was arrested after his pickup sped through a school zone.

An officer spotted the silver Ford pickup exceeding the speed limit at about 7 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Wildwood Intermediate School on Cleveland Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The pickup was caught traveling at 29 miles per hour in a 15 mph school zone.

The driver did not have a driver’s license.

A passenger, who was the registered owner of the pickup, initially presented a Mexican consulate identification card with a bogus name. He eventually was identified as 40-year-old Javier Mejia Gonzalez of Orlando. He admitted he had a previous arrest for driving under the influence, thus he is not allowed to drive.

Mejia Gonzalez was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a forged identification as well as misdemeanor charges of permitting an unauthorized person to drive and providing false information to law enforcement. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center.

