Oxford man arrested after fentanyl-laced marijuana found during traffic stop

An Oxford man was arrested last week after a deputy allegedly found marijuana laced with fentanyl in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Marion County.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant was in the vicinity of the Rodeway Inn located at 5751 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Silver Springs when a vehicle was observed running a stop sign while exiting the hotel’s parking lot, according to the arrest report.

The sergeant conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle in the parking lot of a nearby gas station. An MCSO deputy soon arrived on scene to assist with the traffic stop, and the report stated that the vehicle had three occupants – a man identified as Richard Cameron Shivers and two small children.

The deputy noted in the report that the inside of the vehicle had a strong odor of “raw marijuana.” Shivers stated that his medical marijuana card “recently expired,” and he allegedly further admitted to having marijuana inside the vehicle.

According to the report, the deputy located a clear sandwich bag under the passenger seat that was filled with a green leafy substance. The total weight of the substance was 12 grams, and it field-tested positive for the presence of marijuana and fentanyl.

After being read his Miranda rights, Shivers allegedly stated that he had purchased the green leafy substance from a friend who resided in Wildwood, and he further claimed that he was unaware that it was laced with fentanyl.

Shivers was arrested and transported to Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $26,000 bond. He is being charged with trafficking in fentanyl (4 grams or more) and possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams).

A court date has been scheduled at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to jail records.