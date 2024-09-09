Residents could benefit as retention pond levels are reduced

To the Editor:

If The Villages management has a goal of reducing the water levels in the retention ponds, it could easily and more affordably be done by using the irrigation systems of over 75,000 homes. Simply waive the charge for irrigation water usage for a few weeks, let the homeowners water with no restrictions, and the water levels in the ponds will go down without having to close any golf courses. The result is increased revenue at the golf courses, the courses themselves in better (drier) shape, the homeowners’ lawns looking spectacular, and no irrigation water spraying on our vehicles as we travel on the roads and multi-modal paths.

Just an idea that has occurred to many of us ….

Robin DeTurk

Village of St. James