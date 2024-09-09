76.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 10, 2024
Villager ordered into anger management in golf cart road rage attack

By Staff Report
Comments
Wiliam Rodseth
Wiliam Rodseth

A Villager has been ordered into anger management after an attack on a 91-year-old fellow resident in a golf cart road rage incident.

William Gordon Rodseth, 74, of the Village of Dunedin, has been ordered to complete 16 hours of anger management as part of a pre-trial intervention contract entered into this past week in Sumter County Court. He must also complete 80 hours of community service. If he fulfills the terms of the contract, a felony charge of battery will be dismissed.

Rodseth was driving a blue two-seater golf cart on May 9 when he passed the 91-year-old Villager, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The 91-year-old Villager called Rodseth “an asshole.”

This appears to have enraged the Rock Island, Ill. native who followed, the older man to his home in Village of Sabal Chase, which was less than a mile from where they had been traveling.

Rodseth pulled into the man’s driveway and pushed the other man in the shoulder. An altercation followed and the 91-year-old ended up on the ground. Rodseth got back into his golf cart and drove away.

Several weeks went by and the identity of the attacker was not known. Rodseth, who had no previous criminal history, eventually turned himself in.

