Tuesday, September 10, 2024
30-bed micro hospital on track for construction near The Villages

By Marv Balousek
Comments

Wildwood Micro Hospital, developed by Orlando Health, came a step closer to reality Monday night when commissioners approved rezoning and a comprehensive plan amendment for the property.

They voted to change the zoning from industrial to commercial for the 44-acre site along the west side of U.S. 301 near the western end of Marsh Bend Trail and the Village of DeLuna.

The pink area at left shows where the micro hospital would be built across U.S. 301 from the Village of DeLuna
The pink area, at left, shows where the micro hospital would be built across U.S. 301 from the Village of DeLuna.

The project also requires approval of a Special Exception Permit to allow a hospital on land with commercial (C-3) zoning.

The 30-bed micro hospital will be built in two phases. The first phase of 33,000 square feet will include eight beds, treatment rooms and labs. The second 37,000-square-foot phase would add 22 beds.

Plans also include commercial buildings and offices on the eastern end of the property.

Wastewater service is not available, although the city plans an extension in the future. City water is available from a line that runs along U.S. 301. Wastewater capacity and development agreements are required.

A relatively new trend in the health care industry, micro hospitals are small-scale inpatient facilities offering a variety of medical services where patients can be admitted for short stays.

Nutux Health of Houston, Texas, plans to build a micro hospital in Clermont.

