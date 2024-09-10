Astonished at Robert Nyce’s gullibility

This is in response to “We are voting between two vastly different ideologies,” by Robert Nyce, a Village of El Cortez resident

I was astonished at Mr. Nyce’s gullibility as evidenced in his Sept. 9 fantasy letter in the Villages-News.com

I’ve responded to his numerous trump fawning adulations with a few reality checks below:

First Amendment, freedom of speech: Trump gaslights America multiple times daily with lies and worst of all, promotes and supports violence.

Integrity in U.S. Courts – no political trials! Trump breaks laws and cries when prosecuted. Trump federal district court appointee Canon is a case study in corrupt political patronage.

Energy Independence – drill baby drill: Good luck with climate change in sinking Florida. How do you like your skyrocketing home insurance premiums? Can still get home insurance?

Supreme Court: The SCOTUS is supposed to protect people’s rights. Trump’s MAGAt packed court has rescinded women’s healthcare rights. Your rights are next!

Not bow to foreign powers: Trump fawns over Putin, Kim il Un, Oban. In concessions to Netanyahu, he moved our embassy to Jerusalem and pulled out of Iranian nuclear agreement with nothing in return. Trump doesn’t know how to negotiate.

Proven he can deliver: No border fence, no alternative healthcare plan, no infrastructure bill, etc., etc.

A patriot to the core: But Trump will consider suspending our Constitution!

Never about personal gain!: He didn’t divest of his international hotels and instead profited greatly from foreign patronage in direct violation of the constitution emollients clause.

Bringing jobs and production of essentials back to USA: Nope, that was President Biden with CHIPs act, Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act.

On COVID-19: over a million Americans died on trump’s watch (trump suggestion to ingest bleach didn’t work)

Middle East peace –Abraham Accords: Jared Kushner got $2 billion from MBS of Saudi Arabia.

I could go on, but you get the point.

Paul Herman is a resident of Leesburg.